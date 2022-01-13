Indulge your cat's love of savory goodness with Purina Friskies Pate Mixed Grill wet cat food. The classic chicken and liver flavors make this recipe an instant hit with your cat companion, and the smooth pate invites her to nibble her way to the bottom of her dish. Featuring an enticing aroma, this tempting wet cat food guides her to her dish every time you open a can. With all this goodness packed into every serving, this entree is sure to have your cat purring for more. Let her delight in every scrumptious bite, and rest easy knowing she's getting 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats. This means that your cat can savor this recipe throughout every stage of her happy adulthood. Make this Purina Friskies Classic Pate part of your cat's daily diet, and show her just how much she means to you and your entire family.

Chicken and liver flavors for the taste cats love

Smooth pate for a pleasing texture

100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats

Contains essential vitamins and minerals

Proudly manufactured in our U.S. facilities