Satisfy your cat's cravings for tasty fish flavor with Purina Friskies Pate Ocean Whitefish & Tuna Dinner wet cat food. The mix of ocean whitefish and tuna delivers rich seafood flavor to her dish, and the smooth pate invites her to nibble away at the delectable goodness found in every serving. An enticing aroma leads your cat to her dish every time you fill her dish, letting her know something delicious is on its way. Packaged in a convenient 13-ounce can, this wet cat food is ideal for multi-cat households, ensuring all your feline family gets the taste they love at mealtime. With 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats and kittens, this recipe follows your cat through every stage of life. Let her belly up to her bowl and indulge in the yummy tastes that make this wet cat food a tempting meal option, and show your cat companion just how much she is loved and adored.