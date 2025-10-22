Friskies Shreds Chicken & Salmon Dinner in Gravy Wet Cat Food
Product Details
Let the taste of real chicken lure your cat to her dish when you serve Purina Friskies Shreds Chicken & Salmon Dinner in Gravy wet cat food. The tender shreds deliver a mouthwatering texture and appealing look that make each bite a feast for the senses. The rich gravy adds moisture and flavor to every nibble, inviting her to lick her dish clean at mealtime. An enticing aroma lets your cat know a delectable meal is right around the corner, and you can rest easy knowing she's getting 100% complete and balanced nutrition for kittens and adult cats in every serving. With all that goodness and a yummy taste, this Purina Friskies Shreds recipe is bound to be a favorite for your feline family. Show your cat you pay attention to her cravings for poultry flavor every time you fill her dish with this scrumptious wet cat food variety.
- Real chicken for the taste cats love
- Savory gravy adds moisture and flavor
- Tender shreds offer a tempting texture
- 100% complete and balanced nutrition for kittens and adult cats
- Contains essential vitamins and minerals
- Proudly produced in our Purina-owned U.S. facilities
- Enticing aroma leads her to her dish