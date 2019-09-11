Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Friskies® Shreds Wet Cat Food Variety Pack
24 ct / 5.5 oz.UPC: 0005000057919
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Offer up paw-pleasing flavor with this Friskies Shreds wet cat food variety pack. Each of the three mouthwatering recipes in this wet cat food collection features real beef or poultry, along with a savory, thick gravy that piles on extra yum in every bite. The thinly shredded pieces deliver a tender, nibble-worthy texture your cat can't say no to.