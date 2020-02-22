Get your cat jumping for joy when you dish out Purina Friskies Stuf’d & Sauc’d Jump’n With Turkey & Dripp’n in Gravy adult wet cat food. This two-texture duo offers your cat plenty of variety in one scrumptious wet cat food with double the deliciousness. We pair tasty stuf’d bites with tender, meaty pieces made with real turkey, both dripp’n in savory gravy. Your cat can revel in an amp’d up meal anytime while receiving the 100% complete and balanced nutrition adult cats need to live their best lives every day. Try all our thrilling premium Friskies wet cat food entrees with amp’d up flavors, mix’d up textures and turn’d up excitement, including this Purina Friskies Stuf’d & Sauc’d Jump’n With Turkey & Dripp’n in Gravy adult wet cat food, to get two paws up from your favorite feline. Convenient pull-tab cans make feeding time quick and easy.

Amp’d up meals with two delicious textures

Delicious stuf’d bites paired with tender, meaty pieces

Adult cat food in a savory gravy cats love

Made with real turkey