Ingredients

Lay's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Natural Flavors, Salt, Malic Acid, and Vinegar. Ruffle's Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Cheddar & Sour Cream Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Corn Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Buttermilk, Canola Oil, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Lactose, Butter [Cream, Salt], Sodium Caseinate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Skim Milk, Blue Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Artificial Color [Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Whey Protein Isolate, Sunflower Oil, and Milk Protein Concentrate). Fritos Flavor Twists Honey BBQ Flavored Corn Chips Ingredients: Corn, Corn Oil, Honey BBQ Seasoning (Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Sugar, Brown Sugar, Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Dextrose, Honey Solids, Spices, Tomato Powder, Molasses Solids, Yeast Extract, Artificial Color [Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Blue 2 Lake, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1], Natural and Artificial Flavors, Garlic Powder, Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate). Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Fructose, Sodium Diacetate, Soy Sauce (Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Garlic Powder, Torula Yeast, Malic Acid, Extractives of Paprika, Spices, Caramel Color, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Dextrose, and Natural Flavor. Funyuns Onion Flavored Rings: Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Corn Starch, Sugar, Corn Flour, Buttermilk, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors, and Gum Arabic. Cheetos Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Flamin' Hot Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), and Salt. Cheetos Crunchy Cheddar Jalapeno Cheese Flavored Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Cheddar Jalapeño Seasoning (Salt, Whey, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Canola Oil, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese [Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Monosodium Glutamate, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Corn Starch, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Spices, Lactose, Jalapeño Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sodium Caseinate, Artificial Color [Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40], Skim Milk, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Sunflower Oil, Disodium Inosinate And Disodium Guanylate). Doritos Spicy Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

