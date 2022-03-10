Ingredients

Doritos Spicy Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Spices, Lactose, Sodium Caseinate, Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Citric Acid, Sugar, Lactic Acid, Skim Milk, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS. Cheetos Crunchy Flamin Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Flamin' Hot Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate), and Salt. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS. Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Fructose, Sodium Diacetate, Soy Sauce (Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Garlic Powder, Torula Yeast, Malic Acid, Extractives of Paprika, Spices, Caramel Color, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Dextrose, and Natural Flavor. CONTAINS SOY AND WHEAT INGREDIENTS. Lay's Salt And Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, And/Or Canola Oil), Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Natural Flavors, Salt, Malic Acid, And Vinegar. Funyuns Onion Flavored Rings: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt and Less Than 2% Of The Following: Corn Starch, Sugar, Corn Flour, Buttermilk, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors and Gum Arabic. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More