Frito-Lay® Cheesy Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack
Product Details
From summer barbecues to family gatherings to time spent relaxing at the end of a long day, Frito-Lay® snacks are part of some of life's most memorable moments.
- 17.625-ounce variety pack
Includes:
- (4) Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks
- (3) Cheetos® Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks
- (4) Doritos® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips
- (3) SunChips® Harvest Cheddar Flavored Whole Grain Snacks
- (4) Fritos® Chili Cheese Flavored Corn Chips
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Cheese Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Canola Oil, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Natural and Artificial Flavors, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Yellow 6]), and Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More