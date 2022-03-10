Frito-Lay® Cheesy Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack Perspective: front
Frito-Lay® Cheesy Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack Perspective: back
Frito-Lay® Cheesy Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack

18 ctUPC: 0002840022772
Product Details

From summer barbecues to family gatherings to time spent relaxing at the end of a long day, Frito-Lay® snacks are part of some of life's most memorable moments.

  • 17.625-ounce variety pack

Includes:

  • (4) Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks
  • (3) Cheetos® Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks
  • (4) Doritos® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips
  • (3) SunChips® Harvest Cheddar Flavored Whole Grain Snacks
  • (4) Fritos® Chili Cheese Flavored Corn Chips

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Cheese Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Canola Oil, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Natural and Artificial Flavors, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Yellow 6]), and Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
