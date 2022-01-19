Hover to Zoom
Frito-Lay® Classic Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack
28 ctUPC: 0002840015586
Product Details
From summer barbecues to family gatherings to time spent relaxing at the end of a long day, Frito-Lay® snacks are part of some of life's most memorable moments.
Includes:
- (4) Lays® Classic Potato Chips
- (3) Lays® Barbecue Potato Chips
- (5) Doritos® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips
- (5) Cheetos® Crunch Cheese Flavored Snacks
- (3) Funyuns® Onion Flavored Rings
- (5) Fritos® Original Corn Flavored Corn Chips
- (3) Fritos® Chili Cheese Flavored Corn Chips
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), and Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More