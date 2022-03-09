Frito-Lay® Doritos & Cheetos Mix Chips & Snacks Variety Pack
Product Details
From summer barbecues to family gatherings to time spent relaxing at the end of a long day, Frito-Lay snacks are part of some of life's most memorable moments.
Includes:
- (6) 1-Ounce Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips
- (3) 1-Ounce Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips
- (3) 7/8-Ounce Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks
- (6) 1-Ounce Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Onion Powder, Corn Flour, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Lactose, Spices, Artificial Color (Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Red 40), Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Red and Green Bell Pepper Powder, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More