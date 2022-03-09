Ingredients

Cheetos Crunchy Flamin' Hot Limon Cheese Flavored Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Flamin Hot Limon Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Whey, Lime Juice, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn), Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate). Lay's Limon Flavored Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, and Natural Flavors, Sabritas Turbos Flamas Flavored Corn Snacks Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn and/or Canola Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Sunflower Oil, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavors, Modified Corn Starch, Onion Powder, Whey, Corn Syrup Solids, Garlic Powder, Romano Cheese (Part-Skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate, Doritos Flamas Flavored Tortilla Chips Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Corn Starch, Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Whey, Corn Syrup Solids, Garlic Powder, Romano Cheese (Part-Skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate, Ruffles Queso Cheese Flavored Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Whey, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Spices (Including Chili Pepper), Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Gum Arabic, Onion Powder, Buttermilk, Paprika Extracts, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Butter (Cream, Salt), Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Skim Milk, and Annatto Extracts.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

