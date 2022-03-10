Frito-Lay® Family Fun Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack
Product Details
From summer barbecues to family gatherings to time spent relaxing at the end of a long day, Frito-Lay® snacks are part of some of life's most memorable moments.
Includes:
- (3) Lay's® Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips
- (3) Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks
- (3) Cheetos® Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks
- (3) Ruffles® Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
- (3)Funyuns® Original Onion Flavored Rings
- (3) Fritos® Flavor Twists Honey BBQ Flavored Corn Chips
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Cheddar & Sour Cream Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Whey, Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Corn Oil, Natural Flavor, Canola Oil, Butter Milk, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Butter [Cream, Salt], Sodium Caseinate, Yeast Extract, Lactose, Citric Acid, Skim Milk, Blue Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Lactic Acid, Paprika Extracts, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Isolate, Milk Protein Concentrate, Annatto Extracts, and Sunflower Oil)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More