Frito-Lay® Family Fun Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack

18 ctUPC: 0002840015463
Product Details

From summer barbecues to family gatherings to time spent relaxing at the end of a long day, Frito-Lay® snacks are part of some of life's most memorable moments.

Includes:

  • (3) Lay's® Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips
  • (3) Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks
  • (3) Cheetos® Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks
  • (3) Ruffles® Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
  • (3)Funyuns® Original Onion Flavored Rings
  • (3) Fritos® Flavor Twists Honey BBQ Flavored Corn Chips

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium282mg6%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Cheddar & Sour Cream Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Whey, Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Corn Oil, Natural Flavor, Canola Oil, Butter Milk, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Butter [Cream, Salt], Sodium Caseinate, Yeast Extract, Lactose, Citric Acid, Skim Milk, Blue Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Lactic Acid, Paprika Extracts, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Isolate, Milk Protein Concentrate, Annatto Extracts, and Sunflower Oil)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

