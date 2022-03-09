Hover to Zoom
Frito-Lay® Fiery Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack
28 ctUPC: 0002840015587
Product Details
From summer barbecues to family gatherings to time spent relaxing at the end of a long day, Frito-Lay snacks are part of some of life's most memorable moments. And maybe even brightens some of the most mundane.
- Mixed
- 28 count
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More