Ingredients

Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Flamin' Hot Limón Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Whey, Lime Juice, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate). CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS Doritos Spicy Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And /Or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Salt, Whey, Monsodium Glutamate, Butter Milk, Romano Cheese (Cows Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes) Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Starch ,Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Spices, Lactose, Sodium Caseinate, Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Citric Acid, Sugar, Lactic Acid, Skim Milk, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contain Milk Ingredients. Chester’s Fries Flamin’ Hot Flavored Corn Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal , Ferrous Sulfate , Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate ,Riboflavin, Folic Acid ), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Whey, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Buttermilk, Monosodium Glutamate, Romano Cheese (Cow’s Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Tomato Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6) Natural Flavors, Garlic Powder, Sodium Caseinate, Lactose, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sugar, Skim Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate Contains Milk Ingredients. Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Limon Cheese Flavored Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal , Ferrous Sulfate , Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate ,Riboflavin, Folic Acid ), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Flamin' Hot Limón Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Whey, Lime Juice, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate). CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, And/Or Canola Oil), Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5) Natural And Artificial Flavors, Romano Cheese (Cow’s Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes) Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Spices, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Potassium Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Lactose, Lactic Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Red And Green Bell Pepper Powder, Milk Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contains Milk Ingredients. Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon Flavored Rolled Tortilla Chips Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil, (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), And 2% Or Less Of The Following; Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Hydrolyzed Corn Gluten, Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Corn Starch, Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Whey, Corn Syrup Solids, Garlic Powder, Romano Cheese (Part-Skim Cow’s Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contains Milk Ingredients. Cheetos Puffs Flamin Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola And/Or Sunflower Oil), Flamin Hot Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Salt, Sugar, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese, [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Onion Powder, Whey, Natural Flavor, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Buttermilk, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Guanylate, Sodium Caseinate, Skim Milk). Contains Milk Ingredients. Cheetos Crunchy Xxtra Flamin Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (C orn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Salt Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Sugar, Yeast Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Cheddar Cheese (Milk Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Whey, Natural Flavors, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Buttermilk, Corn Syrup Solids, And Sodium Diacetate. Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More