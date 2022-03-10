Ingredients

Cheetos Crunchy Flamin Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola And/Or Sunflower Oil), Flamin' Hot Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), and Salt. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS. Cheetos Crunchy Flamin Hot Limon Cheese Flavored Snacks: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Flamin' Hot Limon Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Whey, Lime Juice, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate). CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS. Cheetos Crunchy Cheddar Jalapeno Cheese Flavored Snacks: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin, Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Cheddar Jalapeno Seasoning (Salt, Whey, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Canola Oil, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese [Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Monosodium Glutamate, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Corn Starch, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Spices, Sugar, Lactose, Jalapeno Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sodium Caseinate, Artificial Color [Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40], Skim Milk, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Sunflower Oil, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate). CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS. Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon Rolled Tortilla Chips: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil), and 2% or Less of the Following: Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Hydrolyzed Corn Gluten, Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Corn Starch, Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Whey, Corn Syrup Solids, Garlic Powder, Romano Cheese (Part-Skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS. Funyuns Flamin Hot Flavored Onion Flavored Rings: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, And Less Than 2% of The Following: Corn Starch, Corn Flour, Buttermilk, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake], Citric Acid, Whey, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Lactose, Garlic Powder, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Skim Milk, Sodium Diacetate, Gum Arabic, And Onion Extract. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More