Ingredients

Cheetos Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, And Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola And/Or Sunflower Oil), And 2% Or Less Of The Following: Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Potassium Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extracl Citric Acid, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors, Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contains Milk Ingredients. Cheetos Puffs Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola And/Or Sunflower Oil), Flamini Hot Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Salt, Sugar, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5], Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Buttermilk, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Diacetate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Sodium Caseinate, Skim Milk). Contains Milk Ingredients. Chester's Fries Flamin' Hot Flavored Corn Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Whey, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Buttermilk, Monosodium Glutamate, Romano Cheese (Cows Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Tomato Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6), Natural Flavors, Garlic Powder, Sodium Caseinate, Lactose, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sugar, Skim Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contains Milk Ingredients. Fritos Flamin' Hot Flavored Corn Chips Ingredients: Corn, Corn Oil, Flamini Hot Seasoning (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Salt, Buttermilk, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Tomato Powder, Romano Cheese [Part-Skim Cows Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Whey Protein Concentrate, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Onion Powder, Corn Oil, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6], Natural Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate). Contains Milk Ingredients. Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, And/Or Canola Oil), Maltodex'trin (Made From Corn), Salt, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Natural And Artificial Flavors, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Spices, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Potassium Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Lactose, Lactic Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Red And Green Bell Pepper Powder, Milk Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

