Frito-Lay® Flavor Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack
Product Details
Frito-Lay variety packs provide the perfect portion size and variety to keep your entire family happy. From the pantry to the lunch box, all you have to do is grab a pack and go! Frito-Lay's multipacks are easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack – it's the perfect staple for every pantry.
- 18 Count Mix includes Lay’s Sour Cream and Onion potato chips, Lay’s Barbecue Potato Chips, Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Snacks, Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips, Doritos Cool Ranch Tortilla Chips, and Fritos Chili Cheese Corn Chips
- Great snacks your whole family will enjoy
- Individually packaged for easy on-the-go and flavor-filled snacking
- Perfect for packing lunches
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning (Skim Milk, Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Onion Powder, Whey, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Canola Oil, Parsley, Natural Flavor, Lactose, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, Whey Protein Concentrate and Buttermilk)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
