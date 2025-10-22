Frito-Lay® Flavor Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack Perspective: front
Frito-Lay® Flavor Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack
Frito-Lay® Flavor Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack
Frito-Lay® Flavor Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack
Frito-Lay® Flavor Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack
Frito-Lay® Flavor Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack
Frito-Lay® Flavor Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack

18 ctUPC: 0002840015443
Located in GROCERY

Product Details

Frito-Lay variety packs provide the perfect portion size and variety to keep your entire family happy. From the pantry to the lunch box, all you have to do is grab a pack and go! Frito-Lay's multipacks are easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack – it's the perfect staple for every pantry.

  • 18 Count Mix includes Lay’s Sour Cream and Onion potato chips, Lay’s Barbecue Potato Chips, Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Snacks, Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips, Doritos Cool Ranch Tortilla Chips, and Fritos Chili Cheese Corn Chips
  • Great snacks your whole family will enjoy
  • Individually packaged for easy on-the-go and flavor-filled snacking
  • Perfect for packing lunches

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1.5g5.36%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning (Skim Milk, Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Onion Powder, Whey, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Canola Oil, Parsley, Natural Flavor, Lactose, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, Whey Protein Concentrate and Buttermilk)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
