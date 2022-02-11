Ingredients

Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips : Corn , Vegetable Oil ( Sunflower , Canola , and/or Corn Oil ) , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Salt , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Whey , Monosodium Glutamate , Buttermilk , Romano Cheese ( Part-Skim Cow's Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Whey Protein Concentrate , Onion Powder , Corn Flour , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Dextrose , Tomato Powder , Lactose , Spices , Artificial Color ( Including Yellow 6 , Yellow 5 and Red 40 ) , Lactic Acid , Citric Acid , Sugar , Garlic Powder , Skim Milk , Red and Green Bell Pepper Powder , Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate . Contains : Milk Ingredients : . Doritos Cool Ranch Tortilla Chips : Corn , Vegetable Oil ( Corn , Canola and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Salt , Tomato Powder , Corn Starch , Lactose , Whey , Skim Milk , Corn Syrup Solids , Onion Powder , Sugar , Garlic Powder , Monosodium Glutamate , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Dextrose , Malic Acid , Buttermilk , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Sodium Acetate , Artificial Color ( Including Red 40 , Blue 1 , Yellow 5 ) , Sodium Caseinate , Spice , Citric Acid , Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate . Contains : Milk Ingredients : . Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks : Enriched Corn Meal ( Corn Meal , Ferrous Sulfate , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin and Folic Acid ) , Vegetable Oil ( Corn , Canola , and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Cheese Seasoning ( Whey , Cheddar Cheese [ Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ] , Canola Oil , Maltodextrin [ Made , from : Corn ] , Salt , Whey Protein Concentrate , Monosodium Glutamate , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Lactic Acid , Citric Acid , Artificial Color [ Yellow 6 ] ) and Salt . Contains : Milk Ingredients : . Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks : Enriched Corn Meal ( Corn Meal , Ferrous Sulfate , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin and Folic Acid ) , Vegetable Oil ( Corn , Canola and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Cheese Seasoning ( Whey , Cheddar Cheese [ Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ] , Canola Oil , Maltodextrin [ Made , from : Corn ] , Salt , Whey Protein Concentrate , Monosodium Glutamate , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Lactic Acid , Citric Acid , Artificial Color [ Yellow 6 ] ) and Salt . Contains : Milk Ingredients : . Rold Gold Tiny Twists Original Pretzels : Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Salt , Corn Oil , Corn Syrup , Ammonium Bicarbonate , Malt Extract and Yeast . Contains : Wheat Ingredients : . Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn : Popcorn , Vegetable Oil ( Corn , Canola , and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Whey , Buttermilk , Natural Flavor and Salt . Contains : Milk Ingredients : . Lay's Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips : Potatoes , Vegetable Oil ( Sunflower , Corn and/or Canola Oil ) , Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning ( Skim Milk , Salt , Maltodextrin [ Made , from : Corn ] , Onion Powder , Whey , Sour Cream [ Cultured Cream , Skim Milk ] , Canola Oil , Parsley , Natural Flavor , Lactose , Sunflower Oil , Citric Acid , Whey Protein Concentrate and Buttermilk ) . Contains : Milk Ingredients : . Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Multigrain Chips : Whole Corn , Sunflower and/or Canola Oil , Whole Wheat , Brown Rice Flour , Whole Oat Flour , Sugar , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Salt , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Natural Flavors , Whey , Whey Protein Concentrate , Onion Powder , Romano Cheese ( Cow's Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Buttermilk , Yeast Extract , Citric Acid , Paprika Extracts , Lactic Acid , Garlic Powder , Parmesan Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) and Skim Milk . Contains : Milk Ingredients : .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

