Ingredients

Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Cheese Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Canola Oil, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Natural And Artificial Flavors, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Yellow 6]), And Salt. Contains Milk Ingredients. Ruffles Original Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil), And Salt. Fritos Original Corn Chips Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn And/Or Canola Oil), And Salt. Smartfood White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Popcorn Ingredients: Popcorn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Natural Flavors, Whey, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Buttermilk, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), And Salt. Contains Milk Ingredients. Lay's Classic Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil), And Salt. Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Sugar, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Dextrose, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Molasses, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Paprika, Natural Flavors, Corn Starch, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extracts, Garlic Powder, And Mustard Seed Oil. Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Corn Starch, Tomato Powder, Lactose, Whey, Skim Milk, Onion Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Dextrose, Malic Acid, Corn Syrup Solids, Buttermilk, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Sodium Acetate, Artificial Color (Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 5), Spice, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contains Milk Ingredients. Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Canola, And/Or Corn Oil), Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Part-Skim Cow S Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese (Cow S Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Onion Powder, Corn Flour, Natural AndArtificial Flavor, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Lactose, Spices, Artificial Color (Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Red 40), Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Red And Green Bell Pepper Powder, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Potassium Chloride, And Sodium Caseinate. Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More