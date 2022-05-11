Ingredients

Quaker Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ingredients: Granola (Whole Grain Oats, Brown Sugar, Brown Rice Crisp [Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt], Whole Grain Wheat, Soybean Oil, Whole Wheat Flour, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Dry Milk), Corn Syrup, Brown Rice Crisp(Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt), Semisweet Chocolate Chip (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Peanut Butter Spread (Peanuts, Sugar, Palm Oil, Salt), Peanut Flavored Chips (Sugar, Palm Kernel And Palm Oil, Partially Defated Peanut Flour, Lactose, Whey, Dextrose, Corn Syrup Solids, SOy Lecithin, Salt, Natural Flavor), Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup Solids, Glycerin, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Calcium Carbonate, Sorbitol, Salt, Natural Flavor, Tocopherols (To Preserve Freshness). Contains Milk, Peanut, Soy And Wheat Ingredients. May Contains Traces Of Tree nuts. Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip Ingredients: Granola ( Whole Grain Oats, Brown Sugar, Brown Rice Crisp [Whole rain Brown Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt], Whole Grain Wheat, Soybean Oil, Coconut, Whole Wheat Flour, Baking Soda, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Dry Milk), Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Exract), Corn Syrup, Brown Rice Syrup (Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt), Invert Sugar, Sugar, Corn Syrup Solids, Glycerin, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of; Calcium Carbonate, Sorbitol, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Molasses, Tocopherols (To Preserve Freshness), Natural Flavor. Contains Coconut, Milk, Soy And Wheat Ingredients. May Contains Traces Of Peanut And Other Tree Nuts. Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips Ingredients: Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Canola, And/Or Corn Oil) Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Part-Skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese (Part-Skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Onion Powder, Corn Flour, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Lactose, Spices, Artificial Color (Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Red 40), lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Red And Green Bell Pepper, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Potassium Chloride, And Sodium Caseinate. Contains Milk Ingredients. Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks: Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Cheese Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt Enzymes], Canola Oil, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Natural And Artificial Flavors, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [Yellow 6]), And Salt. Contains Milk Ingredients. Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks Ingredients: Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Natural And Artificial Flavors, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Artificial Color [[Yellow 6]), And Salt. Contains Milk Ingredients. Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, And/Or Canola Oil), Barbecue Seasoning (Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Molasses, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomoto Powder, Paprika, Natural Flavors, Corn Strach, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, And Mustard Seed Oil).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

