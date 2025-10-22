Fritos Chili Cheese Flavored Corn Chips
Product Details
The popularity of Fritos chili cheese corn chips puts this iconic snack in a class of its own. From small towns and family barbecues to parties in the big city, this classic snack is still satisfying fans.
- More flavor to your corn chips with chili cheese deliciousness
- Share a bag with friends, family, and coworkers
- Perfect Fritos in-between meals snack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn, Corn Oil, Whey, Salt, Spices, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Canola Oil, Potassium Chloride, Tomato Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Natural Flavors, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Dextrose, Sugar, Buttermilk, Sodium Caseinate, Annatto Extracts, Butter (Cream, Salt), Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, and Caramel Color.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More