Ingredients

Corn, Corn Oil, Whey, Salt, Spices, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Canola Oil, Potassium Chloride, Tomato Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Natural Flavors, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Dextrose, Sugar, Buttermilk, Sodium Caseinate, Annatto Extracts, Butter (Cream, Salt), Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, and Caramel Color.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More