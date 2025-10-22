Fritos Chili Cheese Flavored Corn Chips Perspective: front
Fritos Chili Cheese Flavored Corn Chips Perspective: back
Fritos Chili Cheese Flavored Corn Chips

9.25 ozUPC: 0002840058928
Product Details

The popularity of Fritos chili cheese corn chips puts this iconic snack in a class of its own. From small towns and family barbecues to parties in the big city, this classic snack is still satisfying fans.

  • More flavor to your corn chips with chili cheese deliciousness
  • Share a bag with friends, family, and coworkers
  • Perfect Fritos in-between meals snack

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size31chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Corn Oil, Whey, Salt, Spices, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Canola Oil, Potassium Chloride, Tomato Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Natural Flavors, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Dextrose, Sugar, Buttermilk, Sodium Caseinate, Annatto Extracts, Butter (Cream, Salt), Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, and Caramel Color.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
