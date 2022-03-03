Nutrition Facts

1.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 160

% Daily value*

Total Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 1.5g 8% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 170mg 7%

Total Carbohydrate 16g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 0g

Protein 2g