Fritos® Original Corn Chips Snacks
1 ozUPC: 0002840004003
Product Details
The popularity of Fritos® corn chips puts this iconic snack in a class of its own.
- Delicious for snacking
- Gluten free product
- Classic Fritos taste you know and love
- 1.0-ounce bag of Fritos Original Corn Chips
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn , Corn Oil and Salt .
Allergen Info
Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
