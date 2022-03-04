Hover to Zoom
Fritos® Original Corn Chips Snacks
3.5 ozUPC: 0002840032730
Product Details
The popularity of Fritos corn chips puts this iconic snack in a class of its own. From small towns and family barbecues to parties in the big city, this classic snack is still satisfying fans after more than 80 years.
- Original Fritos corn chips you know and love
- Fritos corn chips are a delicious accompaniment to lunch or dinner
- Gluten free product
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg2%
Iron0.2mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
: Corn , Corn Oil and Salt .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
