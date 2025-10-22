Hover to Zoom
Fritos® Scoops® Corn Chips
9.25 ozUPC: 0002840058932
The popularity of Fritos corn chips puts this iconic snack in a class of its own. From small towns and family barbecues to parties in the big city, this classic snack is still satisfying fans.
- Gluten free product
- Share these chips with your friends and family
- The shape of this snack is ideal for pairing with dip
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size10chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn, Corn Oil, and Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
