Fritos Turbos Flamas Corn Chips
Product Details
The popularity of Fritos corn chips puts this iconic snack in a class of its own. From small towns and family barbecues to parties in the big city, this classic snack is still satisfying fans after more than 80 years.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn, Corn Oil, Turbos Flamas Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake], Sunflower Oil, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Natural Flavors, Modified Corn Starch, Onion Powder, Whey, Corn Syrup Solids, Garlic Powder, Romano Cheese [Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Buttermilk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
