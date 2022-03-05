Fritos Turbos Flamas Corn Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Fritos Turbos Flamas Corn Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Fritos Turbos Flamas Corn Chips

10 ozUPC: 0002840032190
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

The popularity of Fritos corn chips puts this iconic snack in a class of its own. From small towns and family barbecues to parties in the big city, this classic snack is still satisfying fans after more than 80 years.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size16pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Corn Oil, Turbos Flamas Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake], Sunflower Oil, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Natural Flavors, Modified Corn Starch, Onion Powder, Whey, Corn Syrup Solids, Garlic Powder, Romano Cheese [Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Buttermilk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More