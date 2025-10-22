Hover to Zoom
Frog Ranch Medium Salsa
16 OzUPC: 0079783317702
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg1.67%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Pickled Peppers (Peppers, Vinegar, Salt), Fresh Onions, Parsley
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
