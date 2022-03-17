From The Ground Up Nacho Flavor Cauliflower Crackers Perspective: front
From The Ground Up Nacho Flavor Cauliflower Crackers

4 ozUPC: 1081057103006
Product Details

About 50 crackers per serving - go ahead have a handful, or two, we won't tell! Calling all snack-lovers and health-enthusiasts - don't let the dehydrated veggie chips of the world tell you that less is more, that's nonsense!

  • Explosion of flavor veggie packed goodness
  • Made with real cauliflower
  • More veggies, more flavor, more crunch, more per serving
  • Real food snacks with a plant-based twist