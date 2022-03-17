Hover to Zoom
From The Ground Up Sea Salt Butternut Squash Crackers
4 ozUPC: 1081057103048
Product Details
- About 50 crackers per serving
- Go ahead have a handful, or two, we won't tell! Snack more worry less!
- Calling all snack-lovers and health-enthusiast - don't let the dehydrated veggie chips of the world tell you that less is more, that's nonsense!
- Explosion of flavor
- Keepin' it real made with real butternut squash
- More is more! That's why we're doing our all, so you can have it all - more veggies, more flavor, more crunch, more per serving.
- More than just a pretty box, useful too!
- Snacks with a plant-based twist
- Veggie packed goodness