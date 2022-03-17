From The Ground Up Sea Salt Cauliflower Crackers Perspective: front
From The Ground Up Sea Salt Cauliflower Crackers

4 ozUPC: 1081057103004
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • About 50 crackers per serving
  • Calling all snack-lovers and health-enthusiasts - don't let the dehydrated veggie chips of the world tell you that less is more, that's nonsense!
  • Explosion of flavor veggie packed goodness
  • Go ahead have a handful, or two, we won't tell! Snack more worry less!
  • Keepin' it real made with real cauliflower
  • More is more! That's why we're doing our all, so you can have it all - more veggies, more flavor, more crunch, more per serving
  • More than just a pretty box, useful too!
  • Snacks with a plant-based twist