Frontera Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Red Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008273400101
Product Details
- Pair with red meats, cheeses, pastas
- Palate: Soft tannins
- Aromas: Black plums, vanilla
- Alcohol Content: 12%
- Produced: Chile
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories122.01
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium5.88mg
Total Carbohydrate3.69g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.91g
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Wine .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.