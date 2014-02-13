Frontera Gourmet Mexican Jalapeno Cilantro Medium Salsa
Product Details
Two classic Mexican flavors come together in one delicious salsa with FronteraGourmet Mexican Jalapeño Cilantro Salsa. Experience the tastes and aromas of flame-roasted garlic, tomato and cilantro in this small-batch medium salsa. With a lot of flavor and just enough spice, this jalapeño and cilantro dip makes the perfect topping for tacos, nachos and more.
- From The Kitchen of Chef Rick Bayless
- Handcrafted with Fresh Ingredients
- All Natural
- Gourmet Mexican
- With Roasted Tomato And Garlic
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Filtered Water, Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Tomato Paste, Fire-roasted Jalapeno Peppers, Roasted Onions, Contains Less Than 2% of: Roasted Garlic, Salt, Cilantro, Organic White Distilled Vinegar, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
