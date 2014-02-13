Frontera Gourmet Mexican Jalapeno Cilantro Medium Salsa Perspective: front
Frontera Gourmet Mexican Jalapeno Cilantro Medium Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0060418311040
Product Details

Two classic Mexican flavors come together in one delicious salsa with FronteraGourmet Mexican Jalapeño Cilantro Salsa. Experience the tastes and aromas of flame-roasted garlic, tomato and cilantro in this small-batch medium salsa. With a lot of flavor and just enough spice, this jalapeño and cilantro dip makes the perfect topping for tacos, nachos and more.

  • From The Kitchen of Chef Rick Bayless
  • Handcrafted with Fresh Ingredients
  • All Natural
  • Gourmet Mexican
  • With Roasted Tomato And Garlic

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes, Filtered Water, Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Tomato Paste, Fire-roasted Jalapeno Peppers, Roasted Onions, Contains Less Than 2% of: Roasted Garlic, Salt, Cilantro, Organic White Distilled Vinegar, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
