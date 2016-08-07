Hover to Zoom
Frontier All Purpose Seasoning
16 ozUPC: 0008983600365
Product Details
You'll never miss the salt with All-Purpose Seasoning on hand. Use it to transform any savory dish from ordinary to delectable -while cooking or at the table. No one spice overwhelms this salt-free blend of balanced flavors, developed to complement any savory dish.
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Onion , Parsley , Basil , Lemon Peel , Thyme , Garlic , Celery , Red Bell Pepper , Citric Acid , Freeze-dried Whole Lemon Powder .
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More