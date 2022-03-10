Hover to Zoom
Frontier Almond Extract
4 fl ozUPC: 0008983631006
Add to your favorite cookie, frosting, and meringue recipes. Try a dash in coffee, hot chocolate, and milk shakes. And for a special treat, add ½ teaspoon to waffle, pancake, and French toast batter.
- Kosher
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water Purified , Alcohol Organic , Glycerine , and , Almonds Bitter Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Walnut and Walnut Products.
Disclaimer
