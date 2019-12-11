Hover to Zoom
Frontier Burdock Root Cut & Sifted
16 ozUPC: 0008983600523
Product Details
Inulin is the most abundant constituent of burdock, being present at up to 45 percent in the root. Other constituents include mucilage, a tiny bit of essential oil, tannins and a number of plant acids.
- Cut & Sifted
- Arctium lappa
- Herbal Supplement
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
172.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Burdock Cut .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
