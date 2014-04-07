Hover to Zoom
Frontier Buttermilk Blend
16 ozUPC: 0008983602133
Product Details
Use this convenient powder dried or reconstituted anyplace that calls for tangy, fresh buttermilk.
This product is pasteurized and has no live cultures. The flavor is preserved through a gentle dehydration process during which the fresh buttermilk is heated with steam, (Much like a double boiler) until the product is 40-50% solids. This thickened product is then sprayed into a heated chamber in a fine mist which dries into the powder.
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium130mg5%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein9g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Milk .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More