Use this convenient powder dried or reconstituted anyplace that calls for tangy, fresh buttermilk.

This product is pasteurized and has no live cultures. The flavor is preserved through a gentle dehydration process during which the fresh buttermilk is heated with steam, (Much like a double boiler) until the product is 40-50% solids. This thickened product is then sprayed into a heated chamber in a fine mist which dries into the powder.