16 ozUPC: 0008983600131
Product Details

Cinnamon sticks are flavorful and fun in mulled drinks and teas. (Serve each cup with its own cinnamon swirler.) Or combine them with allspice, cloves, and ginger to make your own mulling spice.

Cinnamomum burmannii, native to Indonesia, is an evergreen that grows 40-70' tall, with thick, leathery leaves up to 7" in length, and yellow flowers during the summer months. Unlike ceylon cinnamon, these sticks are made from outer tree bark, which is dried in quills and have a much more rigid texture and darker color the ceylon sticks.

  • Cinnamomum burmannii
  • Non-Irradiated
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cinnamon .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
