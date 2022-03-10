Hover to Zoom
Frontier Co-Op Organic Fair Trade Turmeric Root Ground
1.41 ozUPC: 0008983619465
Purchase Options
Product Details
Turmeric has a wonderful golden-yellow color and a pungent, distinctive aroma. Indispensable in curry powders, turmeric is also used in prepared mustards and pickles, dressings, and egg and rice dishes.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Turmeric Root .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More