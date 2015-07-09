Frontier® Co-Op Organic Whole Juniper Berries Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Frontier® Co-Op Organic Whole Juniper Berries

1.28 ozUPC: 0008983618483
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Frontier co-op juniper berries, select whole is never tested on animals.

This product has a rich and piney flavor which makes it an excellent choice when it comes to adding flavor to your favorite casseroles, marinades and stuffings. Frontier co-op juniper berries, select whole can also be used in desserts such as fruitcake and provide the main flavoring for gin. This product comes packaged for your convenience in a resealable, easy-to-open bottle containing 1.28 oz. Of frontier co-op juniper berries, select whole.

Shipping & Return Information

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Juniper Berries

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More