Frontier co-op juniper berries, select whole is never tested on animals.

This product has a rich and piney flavor which makes it an excellent choice when it comes to adding flavor to your favorite casseroles, marinades and stuffings. Frontier co-op juniper berries, select whole can also be used in desserts such as fruitcake and provide the main flavoring for gin. This product comes packaged for your convenience in a resealable, easy-to-open bottle containing 1.28 oz. Of frontier co-op juniper berries, select whole.