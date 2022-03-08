You can feel good about the superior flavor of Frontier™ seasonings. Frontier sources their spices from growers committed to quality, sustainability and ethical trade.

The warm, sweet flavor of basil enhances soups, marinades and salad dressings. Its special affinity for tomatoes makes it indispensable in pizza, pasta sauces and other Italian dishes. To maintain its fresh flavor, add basil near the end of cooking time. Add a teaspoon per cup to tomato sauce.