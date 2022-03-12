Hover to Zoom
Frontier Co-Op Whole Bilberry Berry
16 ozUPC: 0008983602639
Product Details
Frontier® Bilberry, in either berry or leaf form, is commonly known as huckleberry in the United States and is a European variety of blueberry. These fruits have a wide variety of uses and have a mildly acidic flavor. They may be eaten as dessert, steeped in tea or used as a garnish for tarts.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vaccinium Myrtillus L .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
