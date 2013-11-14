Burdock root is a popular folk remedy, and the fresh root is also a tasty vegetable. It is a superior tonic herb and alternative herb. Burdock has a special affinity for the skin and is used in all types of skin preparations. It also makes a pleasant tasting tea.

100% Organically Grown and Harvested

Cut & Sifted

USDA Certified Organic

Arctium lappa

Herbal Supplement

Non-Irradiated