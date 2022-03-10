Frontier Co-op Bulk Hibiscus Flowers are hand-picked and sun-dried for natural red color and fruity flavor. Hibiscuses are shrubs and small trees that produce beautiful, colorful trumpet-shaped flowers. Native to warm climates, they are just one of several species in the Malvaceae family. Hibiscus flowers have a long history of traditional use and are known for its calming and relaxing properties. Hibiscus is also known for supporting a healthy cardiovascular system, and heart health*.

Hibiscus cut and sifted flowers are caffeine-free, making them ideal for herbal tea blends. When the flowers are dried out and soaked in hot water, they deliver a tart flavor with a hint of cranberry. Hibiscus flowers can also enhance the taste of green and black teas with their robust flavor. These flowers are tart and colorful, which makes them a nice addition to any cuisine. Hibiscus flowers can also be used in cosmetics and as a dye.