Frontier Cut & Sifted Organic Hibiscus Flowers Perspective: front
Frontier Cut & Sifted Organic Hibiscus Flowers

16 ozUPC: 0008983600397
Frontier Co-op Bulk Hibiscus Flowers are hand-picked and sun-dried for natural red color and fruity flavor. Hibiscuses are shrubs and small trees that produce beautiful, colorful trumpet-shaped flowers. Native to warm climates, they are just one of several species in the Malvaceae family. Hibiscus flowers have a long history of traditional use and are known for its calming and relaxing properties. Hibiscus is also known for supporting a healthy cardiovascular system, and heart health*.

Hibiscus cut and sifted flowers are caffeine-free, making them ideal for herbal tea blends. When the flowers are dried out and soaked in hot water, they deliver a tart flavor with a hint of cranberry. Hibiscus flowers can also enhance the taste of green and black teas with their robust flavor. These flowers are tart and colorful, which makes them a nice addition to any cuisine. Hibiscus flowers can also be used in cosmetics and as a dye.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
239.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Hibiscus , Cut ( Flower ) , Other Ingredients : Hibiscus Flowers .

Allergen Info
May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
