Ingredients

Carrots , Dehydrated Onion , Potatoes , Peas , Tomato Flakes , Celery Flakes , Bell Peppers , Parsley , Green Beans

Allergen Info

Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More