Frontier Deluxe Vegetable Soup Blend Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Frontier Deluxe Vegetable Soup Blend

16 ozUPC: 0008983602007
Purchase Options

Product Details

These blends offer different combinations of mixed dried vegetables such as carrots, dehydrated onion, potatoes, peas, tomatoes, celery flakes, bell peppers, parsley and green beans and can be used in soups, stews and other dishes calling for cooked vegetables.

  • Non-Irradiated
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories155
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carrots , Dehydrated Onion , Potatoes , Peas , Tomato Flakes , Celery Flakes , Bell Peppers , Parsley , Green Beans

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More