Frontier Deluxe Vegetable Soup Blend
Product Details
These blends offer different combinations of mixed dried vegetables such as carrots, dehydrated onion, potatoes, peas, tomatoes, celery flakes, bell peppers, parsley and green beans and can be used in soups, stews and other dishes calling for cooked vegetables.
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carrots , Dehydrated Onion , Potatoes , Peas , Tomato Flakes , Celery Flakes , Bell Peppers , Parsley , Green Beans
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
