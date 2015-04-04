The best known of the scented teas, its unique taste has remained popular for hundreds of years. Natural bergamot oil is sprayed on tea leave to create a balanced citrus and tea flavor. White Earl Grey is a tea possessing the delicacy and nuance of flavor to be enjoyed on its own, it's also beautifully accentuated with a slice of lemon and pairs well with citrus or buttery flavored pastries.

Natural Products Co-Op

Non-Irradiated

Contains Caffeine

Kosher