Frontier European Elderberries
16 ozUPC: 0008983600558
Product Details
Elder flowers come from the same plant as elderberries and, like the berries, contain bioflavonoids. Elder flowers are used in teas, skin care salves, lotions and washes, cosmetics, and to make a soothing gargle.
- Sambucus nigra
- Whole
- Herbal Supplement
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
254.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
European Elder Whole ( Flowers ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
