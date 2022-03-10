Hover to Zoom
Frontier Five Spice Powder Salt-Free Blend
1.92 ozUPC: 0008983618346
Product Details
Five Spice Seasoning includes all five tastes: sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and hot or spicy. Thought to create a balance of yin and yang, this spicy blend makes for a great twist on American dishes too. And it's salt free!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cinnamon , Fennel , Cloves , Star Anise , Peppers White
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
