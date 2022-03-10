Long considered the caviar of salts, Fleur de Sel (flower of salt) is comprised of slightly moist crystals that look like tiny snowflakes. This rare salt is hand-harvested from pristine salt marshes in Brittany, France, and tastes of the sea. Fleur de Sel has a floral aroma and briny, complex minerality. Pair it with delicate shellfish of any kind. It is the perfect salt for a mixed-from-scratch vinaigrette dressing on tender, fresh greens.

Non-Irradiated

Kosher