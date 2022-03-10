Frontier Fleur de Sel Sea Salt
Long considered the caviar of salts, Fleur de Sel (flower of salt) is comprised of slightly moist crystals that look like tiny snowflakes. This rare salt is hand-harvested from pristine salt marshes in Brittany, France, and tastes of the sea. Fleur de Sel has a floral aroma and briny, complex minerality. Pair it with delicate shellfish of any kind. It is the perfect salt for a mixed-from-scratch vinaigrette dressing on tender, fresh greens.
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Sea Salt .
