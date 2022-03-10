Hover to Zoom
Frontier Ground Ginger Root
1.52 ozUPC: 0008983618353
Product Details
The rich, spicy-hot flavor of ginger is an essential ingredient in traditional favorites like gingerbread and gingersnaps, as well as many Oriental recipes. Use it to make fish or tofu marinades, or dipping sauces for egg rolls.
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Aromatic & Biting
- Non-Irradiated
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ginger Root .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
