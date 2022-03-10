Hover to Zoom
Frontier Ground Yellow Mustard Seed
16 ozUPC: 0008983600163
Product Details
Mustard seed, one of the oldest of spices, adds warmth and heat to your dishes. It's spicy, peppery flavor goes well with other pungent spices like garlic and chilies.
- Brassica species
- Ground
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Mustard Seed .
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
