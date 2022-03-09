Hover to Zoom
Frontier Indian Curry Salt-Free Blend
1.87 ozUPC: 0008983618443
In India, curry powder is almost always made on-the-spot with a unique blend of spices the cook chooses. You can do the same, when inspired and time permits. Or you can also rely on one of these curry powders to create authentic Indian fare any time.
- With Turmeric, Coriander & Lemon
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Turmeric, Coriander, Cumin, Lemon Peel, Black Pepper, Lemon Powder (Lemon, Silicon Dioxide), Cardamom, Cinnamon, Garlic, Cayenne
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
